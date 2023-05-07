Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.