iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $281.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

