iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

