iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $247.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average is $229.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.