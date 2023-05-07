iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $226.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

