iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. 960,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.