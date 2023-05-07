IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 758,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $155,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $188.52 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.