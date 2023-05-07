Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of IONS opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 9.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

