Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.85. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 964 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.81, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03.
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
