Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 92,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $304.88. 1,225,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $256.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock worth $37,998,365 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

