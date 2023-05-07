Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NYSE:IPI opened at $20.92 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

