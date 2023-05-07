Internet Computer Price Hits $5.59 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $21.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $5.59 or 0.00019380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00057553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,377,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,874,987 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

