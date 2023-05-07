Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.12 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00019487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $23.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,374,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,870,644 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

