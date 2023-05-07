InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.37 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.29 EPS.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 975,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.96. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $14,439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 100.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

