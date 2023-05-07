Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.67%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Get Insmed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Insmed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after buying an additional 95,622 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Insmed

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.