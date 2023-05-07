Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $76,027,972.80 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $427.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $434.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.11.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

