Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $46,600.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $48.35 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.