Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Inogen has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

