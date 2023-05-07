Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.30.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:IR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.17. 3,022,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

