Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. 2,599,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 732,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

