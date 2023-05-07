Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.
INFN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
