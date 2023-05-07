Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

IBA opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.