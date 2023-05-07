Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $38,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %

ITW opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

