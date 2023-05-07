IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. IDACORP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $110.97. 256,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,057. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 591,874 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

