IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. 256,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDACORP by 70.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

