ICON (ICX) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $261.34 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,201,813 coins and its circulating supply is 956,201,856 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

