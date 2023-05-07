Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $38,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $535.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.42 and its 200-day moving average is $512.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

