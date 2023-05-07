HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.92 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.21. The stock had a trading volume of 737,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $468.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.04.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

