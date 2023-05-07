HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80 to $4.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HUBS traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.21. 737,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $468.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

