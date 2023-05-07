HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $727.10.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

