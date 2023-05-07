Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider David Lis Buys 100,000 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider David Lis purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,488.76).

Shares of LON MORE opened at GBX 18.93 ($0.24) on Friday. Hostmore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.05 ($0.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a P/E ratio of -378.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

