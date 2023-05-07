Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.84-1.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 8,677,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

