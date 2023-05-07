Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.84-1.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. 8,677,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

