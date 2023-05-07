Horizen Price Tops $8.77 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $119.79 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.77 or 0.00030384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00123552 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,657,619 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

