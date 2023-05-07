Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HEP opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

