HI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $400,826.01 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. HI has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $400,826.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,918.96 or 1.00065269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00659071 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $531,618.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.