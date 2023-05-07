Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $12.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 290,320 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Trading Up 1.1 %

MOMO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

