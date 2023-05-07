Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 948,234 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 587,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,216,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

