Head-To-Head Comparison: Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85

Profitability

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $38.07, suggesting a potential upside of 27.41%.

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -62.71% -52.67% -42.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phreesia $280.91 million 5.67 -$176.15 million ($3.36) -8.89

Kingold Jewelry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Volatility and Risk

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kingold Jewelry

(Get Rating)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.