HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

