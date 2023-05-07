HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,514 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $40,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $278.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.66. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

