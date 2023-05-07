Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.37) to GBX 1,679 ($20.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.00) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.75) to GBX 785 ($9.81) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.56) to GBX 960 ($11.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.22 ($13.41).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 792.40 ($9.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 798.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 836.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.85, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 12.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.35 ($49,724.33). 28.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

