GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.01 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.01 million and approximately $295.04 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003767 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

