Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.

