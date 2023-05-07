Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes $1.78 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 561.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 274,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,116 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 266,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 217,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,401,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $22,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

