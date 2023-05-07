Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 120 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.