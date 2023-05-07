Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.52 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Entergy stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

