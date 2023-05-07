Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NYSE:STE opened at $189.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -652.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

