Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

