Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,608.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 113,817 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

TTWO stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

